ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department officially announced its reorganization plan Tuesday.

Chief David Smith said the goal of the plan, which took effect Monday, is to improve the department’s ability to deal with violent, gun-related crime, while balancing officer workload and overtime.

The realignment breaks RPD into four sections instead of five, and reduces the number of platoons from four to three, with shifts running from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The police union had previously criticized the plan, saying it “accomplished nothing”. News 8 has reached out to the Locust Club for comment on Tuesday’s announcement.

The department has a new Special Operations Bureau to oversee Investigations, Tactical and Community Affairs. It will be led by Deputy Chief Keith Stith.

“The Special Operations Bureau – and especially the Community Affairs Division – is an exciting

new organizational structure for the RPD,” said Chief Smith. “It presents a significant opportunity to explore important community policing initiatives and strategies and gives Deputy Chief Stith a

platform to strengthen the department’s culturally responsive policing efforts and improve

community and police partnerships.”

“Rochester is an ever-evolving city, and we need new ways of thinking to address new challenges,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans. “This new plan will enable our officers to be better supported while setting a foundation for the future of police work in our community.”

View presentation of the RPD reorganization plan