ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have taped off an apparent crime scene on the 500 block of Jefferson Ave.

Police were called to the area just before 2 p.m. for a reported shooting. News 8 has a photog on the scene and has reached out to RPD for additional information.

Police presence at the 500 block of Jefferson. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/9hgBfwu1ao — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) May 30, 2023

Stay with News 8 and RochesterFirst.com for more on this breaking story.