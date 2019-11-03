Rochester Police Officer killed in accident on Empire Boulevard in Penfield

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester police officer was killed in a fatal accident on Empire Boulevard in Penfield today.

52-year-old Manny Ortiz was on his way to work when the accident happened. Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter was on the scene.

Baxter said two witnesses saw Ortiz’s car veer off of Empire Boulevard in Penfield. Those people stopped and tried to administer aid. Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say at this time nothing indicates foul play and said it appears to be a tragic accident.

The coroner’s office will determine the official cause of death. The Rochester police department will have counseling services available for police officers on the force.