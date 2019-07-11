Rochester Police investigating hit-and-run on Magee Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Rochester Police officers were called to a hit-and-run accident that took place on Wednesday at the 440 block of Magee Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Officers said a white sedan jumped a curb and struck a female pedestrian.

Officers said the victim, 51, is a Rochester resident. AMR transported her to URMC and medical personnel said her injury is minor.

According to officers, the driver of the sedan fled the scene in the car before police arrived.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911.