Rochester police investigating fourth homicide since Sunday

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Police confirm another person has been shot and killed in the City of Rochester. It marks the fourth homicide in as many days.

Officers were called to Hudson Avenue and Ernst Street shortly before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a person shot. As officers arrived they learned the victim had been taken to Rochester General Hospital by a private vehicle. News 8 is told the victim, an adult male, died while undergoing treatment.

Another man was shot and killed on Brookdale Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Martha Jones, 28, of Rochester, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Micah Welch. Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday morning.

Salim Flowers, 43, died after being shot on Backus Street on Monday and Devin Perryman, 26, was fatally shot on Clairmount Street early Sunday.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the homicides on Clairmount Street, Backus Street and Hudson Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.