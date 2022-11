ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Police were responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Portland Ave and Lochner Place at around 3:00 a.m. There, they found a male victim with at least one gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say more information will be released by the Major Crimes Unit.

