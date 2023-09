Rochester Police investigate after gunshot victim showed up at RGH.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to Hollister Street around 1:40 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. A few minutes later, a man in his 20s arrived at RGH with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The injuries are not life threatening, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.