ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police are currently investigating shots heard near St Paul Street.

Saturday night just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots heard.

An anonymous caller reported that the shots came from the 1600 block of St Paul Street from a car that was parked in the area.

NYS Troopers responded to assist and engaged in a foot chase of possible suspects. After an extensive search, no suspects were found, but a loaded handgun was recovered in the area. This is an on-going investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 911.