Rochester police investigate shooting on North Clinton Avenue.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- A 19-year-old shooting victim was brought into Rochester General Hospital after police say he was involved in an incident on N. Clinton Ave. early this morning.

Rochester police responded to the 800 blocks of N. Clinton Ave for reports of shots being fired around 12:30 a.m. While investigating the scene,a victim was brought to RGH in a private car.

The unidentified victim was shot at least once in the upper body but, his wounds are considered non-life threatening. The police are still investigating.