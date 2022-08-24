ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 13,500 guns. Hard to try and imagine. The Rochester Police Department gave News 8 an exclusive look into an evidence and storage room where all of these firearms– mostly illegal– are kept. These weapons have played roles in shootings and deadly homicides going back decades.

From little rusted revolvers– to full-fledged AK-47s,– one room within the Public Safety Building is stacked full of guns that Rochester Police have taken off the streets. Some are evidence going back to the 1970’s,— some are for safe keeping,—- and some are set for destruction like those from the ‘gun buyback programs’



There are also a number of ‘ghost guns’: weapons that are assembled by criminals and tough to track, and some models, makes, and types that might surprise you: like Tommy Guns, pirate-style guns, and bayonet rifles.

While shootings are down from last year, Lt. Greg Bello says it’s still way too many. There have been 50 murders so far this year and over 200 people shot, and last year there were over 400 people shot with over 81 homicides.

But Bello says make no mistake: each one of these 13,500 guns is a potentially deadly device, and the efforts of police getting these off the streets over the years, are no doubt contributing to keeping the city’s high numbers from going even higher.

Bello explained why the storage process takes so long:



“So some of these guns are going to be kept for decades, if not almost forever. So we’re required by law to keep the gun till a case has completely exhausted itself, and that includes a sentence. For example on a murder case, say 20 to life, we would have to keep that gun for the lifetime of that person, in case there are any appeals, things like that where we’d have to produce the evidence as part of the appeal process. So all of our murders, all of our homicides those guns are kept indefinitely — our assault shootings, our criminal possession of weapon cases, we have to keep those weapons as evidence until the case has run its course,” he says.

Bello says when the day does come to destroy a firearm, they get melted down into scrap metal.

