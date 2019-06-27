Rochester police department celebrates new leadership

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- On Wednesday, the city of Rochester celebrated those who have been promoted at the Rochester Police Department.

Mayor Lovely Warren swore in Police Chief La’Ron Singletary. Others who have been, or will be promoted in the department were recognized as well.

Singletary has been acting as Chief for a while now, and says he’s ready to get to work.

“I feel great,” said Singletary, “the work has already begun but today is an indication, a reminder of new leadership and new opportunities, new vision and it’s an opportunity to set the quick stage and get out there and hit the ground running.”

Singletary says crime reduction and community engagement are top priorities.