ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Immigrants and refugees are being welcomed with open arms to the community of Rochester. The Rochester Police Department is looking to open up recruiting efforts to this new community.

‘New American’ is a term that’s becoming more popular in our community, referring to the immigrants and refugees who are choosing Rochester as their new home.

“There are about 10 percent of immigrants and refugees in the City of Rochester,” Getachew (GG) Beshir, the Director of the Refugee department at Catholic Charities says. “That is about 21,000 people.”

People who are looking to support their families.

“Their first need is safety and security,” he says. “That is just a house. And then their second need is to just be able to support themselves.

RPD is actively recruiting these new community members.

“The more diverse that we can recruit from, the more diversity with languages, the more that we can help,” Lieutenant Greg Bello, from RPD says.

Language — something GG says is one of the biggest barriers people face, along with others.

“So language is the main challenge for many and the other is just not knowing about what is available for them,” GG says. “What opportunities are out there.”

Having these opportunities open is something Lt. Bello says will help with the rest of the New American community.

“How nice would it be for that Arabic speaking family that’s having some sort of crisis going on, to have an officer to walk in, that can understand their language they can talk about what occurred in their native language,” he says.

GG adding that trust is everything in the community.

“Just having someone that represents not necessarily just a representation, just someone who they just consider is part of them in that community creates that trust,” GG says.

GG says, Catholic Charities has an employment program where immigrants and refugees can discuss what their background is, what skills they have and can use, and what opportunities are available for them.