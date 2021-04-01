Rochester Police Chief releases plan to combat violence after deadly shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan released an update on the anti-violence efforts taken by the Rochester Police Department Thursday evening, in the wake of multiple deadly shootings.

During the weekend of April 2 – 4, Chief Herriott-Sullivan says the RPD will increase foot and bike patrols in some communities, targeting those with a history of gun violence and a history of committing violent acts.

She also says the PIC and FIT teams will be deployed when needed, “with an emphasis on ending the cycle of retaliation.”

RPD section captains have been told to develop targeted anti-violence strategies for their own sections of the city. The chief says community groups and faith groups have been consulted to help determine what those sections’ individual needs may be.