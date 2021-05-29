Three people were shot on Salina St. in Rochester

UPDATE: One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Rochester Saturday night.

Rochester Police say two victims were found shot on Salina Street. A 42-year-old city resident is in critical condition. Another 34-year-old victim was also found, his medical status is unknown.

A third victim, a 42-year-old man arrived at Strong Hospital during the investigation. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Salina St, between Chili Ave. and Devonshire Ct, has been closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Rochester police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.

