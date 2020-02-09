Rochester Polar Plunge 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The 20th annual Rochester Polar Plunge was held at Ontario Beach Park to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics New York athletes in the Genesee Region on Saturday.

The Polar Plunge also had live music, costume contests, folks playing volleyball on the snow-covered beach, and more.

“The Rochester Polar Plunge is one of our largest single-event fundraisers of the year, thanks to thousands of local participants and supporters in the Greater Rochester community,” Special Olympics New York President and CEO Stacey Hengsterman, said. “We are looking forward to a record turnout again this year as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this event and the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics New York.”

