ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A clothing swap for plus-sized people called Our Bodies ROC was put on Saturday by several local organizations.

Roc Only Events, Flower Power Magazine, 962 East and Moxie Image Consulting teamed up, inviting anyone with plus-sized clothing in good condition was invited to come and donate, and pick up anything they liked in return!

The event featured plus-size and body-positive vendors as well as a plus-size image consultant to help shoppers.

“Everybody has been really positive and we’ve seen a really great range of different ages, different genders, just all sorts of people coming through to shop to swap and have a good time,” Co-sponsor Andrea Westerlund said.

The event also had a photo pop-up with a portrait photographer to capture everyone’s new looks.