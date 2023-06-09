ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — The Center For Youth organization partners with the youth to help guide them to their full potential by creating opportunities, removing barriers, and promoting social justice.

Nolica Murray-Fields who is the Director of Restorative Practices says one of the opportunities is their out-of-school workforce program which is geared towards 18-24 year olds.

“We don’t provide jobs, but we get you everything you need to get a job,” said Murray-Fields. “So for instance let’s say I’m a parenting young person and childcare is a barrier then you can work with your workforce navigator and they can help you find childcare so that you can so that you can interview, so that you can go to work,” she says.

In addition, they assist with housing, transportation, and mock interviews.

“There’s so many programs and so many things you can get involved with. It’s pretty much endless,” says Youth Leader Jada Wearing.

Another program available during the summer is intended for ages 13 and up that keeps teens occupied and provides skill sets to prepare them for the future.

Youth leader John Campbell, who’s been working there for a year, says he believes these programs have helped save some of the youth from a harder life.

“They get bullied at school, they get jumped, they go through a lot of stuff with their parents because some parents are not all the way there. So when they come here it’s a safe place to get away from the violence and the crimes that’s going on right now,” says Campbell.

Coordinator of Restorative Services Daphne Keys says they are here to help how they can.

“Whatever we can do to provide them with some insight that’s going to enrich their position, we’re going to make sure we keep trying to have that happen for them,” says Keys.

For more info on these programs and how to sign up, visit this link. School-Based and Commitment to Youth Development – The Center for Youth