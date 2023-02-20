ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time in the nonprofit’s history, Cameron Community Ministries has hired a social worker dedicated to working with Rochester’s youth outside of school.

Leaders say attention to mental health in children is an urgent need amid a backlog for that type of care at the medical level.

The hiring of Felecia Badio-Simeon was possible with support in the form of donations from the community.

Badio-Simeon carries nearly 10 years of experience in counseling with the Rochester City School District, specifically at School No. 54.

Located in the Lyell-Otis neighborhood of Rochester, Cameron Community Ministries primarily serves children in low-income families with a vast majority living below the poverty line.

As leaders explain, the nonprofit has always prioritized quality care for those who attend. However, it wasn’t until now that a social worker was introduced to them.

“Our communities, we have a lot of work to do. Our kids are suffering. They need a lot of help,” said Badio-Simeon.

Badio-Simeon brings her experience through helping children navigate trauma at school and once the school day ends.

“To get an appointment, if we referred someone for mental health services, was 6 to 8 months out. And so, we knew in the meantime, we had to do something,” said Olivia Kassoum-Amadou, executive director.

Both say the violence in the neighborhood has grown worse, and to a point where the children have started to normalize it.



“When we talk about things that have happened, or shootings in the neighborhood, or even going to the corner store and someone looking for change in their pocket – They’ll pull out a gun first, and then go get the change. And the kids will say, ‘Oh, Miss Olivia, that’s normal. We see that all the time,'” said Kassoum-Amadou.

With Badio-Simeon now on staff, leaders say their hope continues to help best resolve conflict one-on-one.

“They have to understand there are caring adults in their lives they can come to. Some of the kids, their lives are almost like an open door. People are in and out of their lives. So, kids need that stability and need to know there are adults in their lives who are here to stay,” said Badio-Simeon.

Both say this is only the beginning for this asset to the programs at Cameron Community Ministries, where they serve school-age children six days a week.

For more information on the nonprofit, visit their website.