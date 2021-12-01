Rochester non-profit receives $260,000 grant to prevent gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — A non-profit in Rochester recently received more than $250,000 in state funds which they say will help combat gun violence and other crime in the city from a whole new approach.

This grant was awarded to PathStone, a charity that has been around for more than 50 years, but in the last few months launched their first SNUG program. This gets people out in the streets who are trained to deescalate situations before guns get involved.

By receiving $260,000 from the State, PathStone will be able to more than double their outreach staff numbers by adding five new people to be sent out and serving areas plagued with crime.

“It just increases our footprint in both areas,” Emily Sorenson with PathStone said. “When you’re out patrolling and have two outreach workers that’s great but if you have five you can increase the number of who you’re speaking to and the area you’re covering immensely.”

Once they find their neighborhoods to focus on, these outreach staffs work to gain the trust of those going through tough times. Then work to help them settle conflicts they’re facing with others, to teach them how to cope with their anger, to avoid turning to guns or fighting instead.

“We’re trying to make sure that this problem doesn’t escalate,” Raheem Gaten told us. “Or go somewhere else that is a bigger problem when we’re trying to fix the first problem, so it comes to a point where we have to all together collectively fix the problem.”

PathStone plans to have its Snugs project fully staffed and operating by January. By taking this non-law enforcement approach to help those on both sides in conflicts heal from resorting to violence, members are confident it can curb homicides from setting a record in 2022.

“We’re very hopeful that we have everything we need to prevent this violence from continuing to increase,” Sorenson said. “The extra funding will help that and to try to curb the violence, our plan is to bring the resources to communities they desperately need.”

PathStone is keeping its focus on re-entry programs and helping those in the city find jobs to get their lives back on track. If you or someone you know needs counseling to avoid starting trouble, they can help you at their office located at 189 North Water St. Rochester, NY. Rochester is currently approaching 80 homicides thus far in 2021. It set the record surpassing 70 last month.