ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester native will be competing on the next episode of JEOPARDY!

Andrew Brady will buzz in his answers on the episode scheduled to air at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

This special time slot is due to the 2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament airing on Channel 8 WROC/CBS.

The last Rochester contestant to compete was Mihir Nene back in March 2022, where he won just under $25,000

