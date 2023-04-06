ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman who pleaded guilty to murder after the death of her 3-month-old child will be sentenced to 22-25 years in prison Thursday morning.

In June 2021, 38-year-old Mabel Enid Rosado-Delgado brought her infant daughter Karen Victoria Castro-Rosado to Rochester General Hospital. Police said the baby had severe trauma before pronouncing her dead.

RPD said they arrested Rosado-Delgado after an investigation and charged her with second-degree murder for the death of her child. She initially pleaded not guilty during arraignment, but she later pleaded guilty.

She will be serving her sentence in the New York State Department of Corrections.