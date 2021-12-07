Rochester mother seeking justice after daughter brutally murdered in Michigan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native Nancy Elliot says her daughter, Amanda Harvey, was murdered in Michigan last month, and the prime suspect is her boyfriend who had a pattern of violence. She is now on a mission calling for justice and greater awareness when it comes to domestic violence.

Elliot says Amanda lived in Rochester for 30 years until she fell in love and moved to Michigan with boyfriend Erik Fry about five years ago. Amanda was also the mother of three. Elliot says there was abuse at the hands of Fry and a ‘stay away’ order was in place.

Fry, she says, was arrested for domestic abuse against Amanda and was let out without bond or bail, and was due back in court. Further, she says Amanda could also not find a shelter to help take care of her and her children. Elliot says Amanda was killed by Fry and her body was recovered three days later when Fry eventually called the police. Elliott says Amanda was bludgeoned to death with a hammer — beaten so bad she was unrecognizable.

“No woman should go through —or no mother, or children— should go through what my daughter went through. Because it’s getting more and more evil and more disregard for human life. So if I can save one person, just one, I will be the happiest person alive. Just one, from what I’m going through. Just save them. You need to get out. They do not love you,” says Elliot.

Elliot is hoping by talking about her daughter’s death, more can be aware of the signs of domestic abuse, and people can help intervene in toxic relationships. Above all, she wants to bring Amanda back to Rochester and seek justice.

“We want to start changing the laws. They’ve got to be changed and I think the only way to do it is to make a universal one because bail reform is just letting people out to commit more crimes, so I think you need to look at each individual crime and then make the reform, and not try to blanket it. That’s another thing I’m trying to work on. It’s a lot, but my main concern right now is just to get her home…and I can’t get her home because there’s a coroner still going through the timeline because of the condition of the body,” she says.

Elliot did set up a GoFundMe to help get Amanda’s remains home, and a link is here. Elliot says Erik Fry is currently in jail in Michigan awaiting trial.