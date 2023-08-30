ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The start of the school year is upon us and as students and staff gear up, so does the city and county with safety measures.

Local leaders are showcasing what initiatives are in place to ensure a safe new school year. Both Rochester’s mayor and the Monroe County executive are stepping up safety as we head into the first day of school. Initiatives include pedestrian safety, bus safety, and school security.

In the city, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and RCSD Superintendent Carmine Peluso are teaming up to tackle safe walking to and from school. The mayor says 62 pedestrians have died between 2017 and 2021, and with students heading back to class, it’s important to watch out.

“Pedestrians have the right of way in or out of the crosswalk, yet still we have fatalities involving pedestrians who followed all these rules,” Peluso said. “We remind everyone, especially our young people heading to school. When crossing the street, use crosswalks, pay attention to pedestrian signals, and look both ways before you cross.”

Meanwhile, Monroe County announced their bus safety program Wednesday. Every day, drivers pass by buses while they’re stopped, signaling students getting off the bus.

County Executive Adam Bello says the new program will put stop arm cameras on buses to help identify and later fine motorists disregarding school bus passing rules.

“When someone commits a violation, it’s reviewed by bus patrol, it’s reviewed by Monroe County Department of Public Safety, so there’s kind of a two-factor authentication there,” Bello said. “And then the notice is sent to the violator.”

Once students get to the school grounds, RCSD has security measures in place as well. In addition to their already fully staffed security department, Peluso says they’ll be partnering with RPD.

“We have partnered for the year for arrival and dismissal for five police officers,” Peluso said. “And what we’ll continue to do is look to where we’re seeing incidents and then we will work with the city to determine where those schools will go.”

With nearly 25,000 students heading back to school next week in Rochester alone, whether it be walking, biking, or taking the bus, Evans says it’s necessary to ensure they make it there safely.

The mayor adds if you see something, you can always report it by calling 311 or by using the “Report It” app on your smartphone.