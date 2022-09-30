ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Mayor Malik Evans has scheduled a news conference Friday to address the ongoing rash of city violence.

Evans and his leadership team are planning a briefing at 9 a.m. and you can watch it right here on Rochesterfirst.com.

An incident this week has increased calls for something to be done. A 3-year-old was shot and is in critical condition after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout. Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old who police say was wearing body armor.