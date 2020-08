It has been a hot afternoon for many across Western New York as some hit the 90° mark. Rochester has so far topped out at 85° and while there have been the most isolated of rain showers, 98 percent of us have remained dry to enjoy a gorgeous August day. Expect to get a nice evening with mostly clear skies and overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s.

More warm air will be allowed to build back up into the region from the southwest Sunday and we will see temperatures climb back into the upper 80s to potentially 90°. We expect a lake breeze to form that may be robust enough to allow for some isolated storms, but otherwise most will again remain dry. The pattern turns a bit more active as we get into the work week.