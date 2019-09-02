Rochester man waiting for word from family in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is over the Bahamas and that worries local Rochester resident Jamal Rokey who has family in the islands.

Jamel Roker, owns ‘Taste of the Bahamas‘ in Rochester. He grew up in Freeport in the Bahamas and has family on the island.

In a video sent by Roker’s cousin, his family walks through a destroyed house and out the front door. Water can be seen rushing through the street outside.

“People are inside of their roofs. Like this attics but like the way we build is like single-level housing. They have to cut holes to get out the roof because the water is, like 10 feet high,” said Javon Williams, a Freeport resident who is in Ft. Lauderdale Florida at the time.

Javon Williams sent us the video. He and Roker are cousins. Roker found out from Williams that he’s father is being told to evacuate.

He still waiting to hear from other family members.

“My brother texted me about 10 minutes ago. He’s in Freeport. I tried to text him back I get no response so I’m waiting for him to text me back hopefully text me back before the day is out,” said Roker.

“Don’t feel good at all. Don’t feel good at all,” said Roker.

Both men say that the story is only getting worse. Their worried the impact from the hurricane can last months or even years.

“This hurricane right now is the most devasting hurricane the northern bahamas has ever seen,” said Williams.

Roker is planning on hold a fundraiser at ‘Taste of the Bahamas’ this Wednesday for those impacted by the hurricane.