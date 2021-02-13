Rochester man threatens officers during traffic stop

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man was arrested at a traffic stop Friday evening in Seneca Falls. Officers with the Seneca Falls Police Department pulled over 44-year-old Clinton Pelt on State Route 5.

Officers said Pelt exited his vehicle and then became uncompliant with officers.

“Pelt threatened police that he was going to fight and kill them, then made aggressive movements towards police,” SFPD said.

Officers then told Pelt he was under arrest.

Pelt was taken into custody without any further incident. He was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment in the second degree, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.

Pelt was processed and then released on an appearance ticket. He will appear in the Seneca Falls Town Court to answer to the charges at a later date.