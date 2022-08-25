ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 64-year-old city resident was stabbed Wednesday night on Maple Street in Rochester, law enforcement officials announced late Wednesday night.

According to officials with the Rochester Police Department, at around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Maple Street for the report of a person stabbed.

There, they found a city resident suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they are following up on several leads, and are asking anyone with information to contact 911.