ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to reports of a Rochester man in his 40s who had been stabbed Thursday evening at the 500 block of Garson Avenue in Rochester.

Officers located the victim in a private vehicle around the corner and was en route to URMC. Officers said AMR arrived to the scene and transported him to the hospital.

According to officers, the victim is listed in serious condition.

Officers do not have a suspect in custody.