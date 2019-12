ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man was hospitalized on Sunday after having been stabbed on Mt. Hope Avenue in Rochester on Sunday shortly after midnight.

Rochester Police officers said the victim was stabbed in his upper body and AMR transported him to Strong Memorial Hospital. He’s in stable condition.

According to officers, the victim was involved in an altercation down the street from Domino’s. The pizzeria was not directly involved, officers said.

The investigation remains ongoing.