ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man was stabbed late Saturday night on Hague Street.

Rochester Police responded to the 300 block just after 11:30 p.m. for what was believed to be a person shot. When they arrived, they located a 29-year-old victim, who actually had been stabbed once in the upper body.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and RPD asks anyone with information to call 911.