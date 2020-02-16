Rochester man stabbed during confrontation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 34-year-old Rochester man walked into Rochester General Hospital on Saturday evening after having been stabbed during a physical confrontation with someone.

According to the victim, the incident took place near the corner of Hollenbeck Street and Norton Street at around 7:40 p.m.

The victim’s wound is not considered life-threatening and no one is in custody at this time.

The circumstances surrounding this case occurred is still being investigated by the Rochester Police Department.