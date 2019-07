ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) A Rochester man was hospitalized after a shooting on Sunday at around 2 a.m.

Officers responded to three separate shot spotter activations on Pierpont Street in Rochester.

Upon their arrival, officers located the victim, 48, who was shot in the lower leg. AMR transported the victim to URMC.

His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

There are no suspects at this time, and the investigation is on-going.