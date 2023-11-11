ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday morning on Hudson Avenue near Durnan Street.

Officers say a 55-year-old man from Rochester was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to the RPD, the victim is a store employee and the shooting happened inside and outside of the store.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. The investigation remains ongoing.