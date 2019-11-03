wxbanner

Rochester man shot on Finch Street

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 31-year-old man from Rochester is recovering after a shooting Sunday in Rochester on Finch Street.

The Rochester Police Department said the incident took place at around 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim and learned he sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body while standing outside the location.

Officers said a private vehicle transported the victim to Rochester General Hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers are continuing to investigate what caused the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss