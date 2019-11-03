Rochester man shot on Finch Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 31-year-old man from Rochester is recovering after a shooting Sunday in Rochester on Finch Street.

The Rochester Police Department said the incident took place at around 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim and learned he sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body while standing outside the location.

Officers said a private vehicle transported the victim to Rochester General Hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers are continuing to investigate what caused the incident.