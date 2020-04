ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 22-year-old man from Rochester was stabbed on Saturday in Rochester in the area of Bartlett Street and Reynolds Street at around 10:20 p.m.

When Rochester Police officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been stabbed at least one in his upper body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. His injuries are considered serious but are not life-threatening.

Police do not have anyone in custody yet, and the investigation remains active.