Rochester man sentenced to 13 years for Chinappi’s gun store burglaries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced to 13 years for stealing dozens of guns from a Parma gun shop in 2018.

Luis Marcano-Agosto, 36, was convicted of theft of firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee and possession of firearms by a convicted felon, was sentenced to serve 156 months in prison. Marcano-Agosto was also ordered to pay $41,500 in restitution to August Chinappi, the victim of the burglary and the former owner of Chinappi’s Firearms & Supplies.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett Harvey, that Marcano-Agosto, along with co-defendants Dakota Sarfaty and Marcos Guzman, broke into Chinappi’s Firearms & Supplies – a gun store located at 5016 West Ridge Road – in the early morning hours on Aug. 16, 2018, and stole a total of 87 firearms.

Investigators say Sarfaty entered the basement through the hole in the wall and, together with Marcano-Agosto and Guzman, stole the guns, almost all of which were handguns. Thereafter, Guzman, Sarfaty and Marcano-Agosto sold many of the firearms on the streets of Rochester. Sarfaty also previously broke into Chinappi’s Firearms & Supplies and stole six firearms on Aug. 12, 2018.

To date, approximately 31 of the stolen firearms have been recovered by law enforcement. The remainder of the stolen firearms have not yet been recovered.

Sarfaty was convicted and sentenced to serve 175 months in prison, while Guzman was convicted and sentenced to serve 240 months in prison.