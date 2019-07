ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Rochester resident Justin Potts, 37, has been sentenced to three years’ probation.

Potts gained unauthorized access to to 150 young women’s digital accounts between March 2015 and December 2016, when he downloaded their personal information — including photographs — from iCloud accounts, Gmail accounts, and more, to his personal devices.

Potts’ sentencing is the result of investigative work done by the FBI.