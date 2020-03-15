1  of  39
Rochester man recovering from stabbing on Alphonse Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 32-year-old man from Rochester is recovering after having been stabbed in Rochester on Saturday evening shortly before 9 p.m.

Rochester Police officers located the victim at the 600 block of Hudson Avenue. When officers arrived they located the victim inside of a store with multiple stab wounds to his arm and upper body.

AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. Medical personnel deemed his injuries to be non-life-threatening.

Officers believe the incident happened in the 200 block of Alphonse Street.

The investigation remains ongoing.

