ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– Rochester Police officers were called to a shooting on Orange Street on Saturday shortly before 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the area of Exchange Street and South Plymouth Avenue in a private vehicle.

Officers said the victim is a 22-year-old man from Rochester and that he had been shot in the lower body.

AMR transported the victim to URMC and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.