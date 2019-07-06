Rochester man recovering after shooting on Avenue D

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) A Rochester man is recovering after having been shot on Friday evening at the 300 block of Avenue D in Rochester.

Rochester Police officers responded to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival officers did not locate the victim, 21, but moments later, Rochester General Hospital received a walk-in victim who had been shot.

Officers said the victim was shot at least once in the upper body. The wound is considered non-life-threatening.

No one in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

