ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 47-year-old man from Rochester is recovering at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was shot on N Plymouth Avenue near Jones Square Park in Rochester on Sunday at around 2 a.m.

Rochester Police officers responded to Jones Park shortly before 2:30 a.m. Officers located the victim who had been shot at least once in his upper body.

An ambulance transported the victim to SMH and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are still investigating this incident.