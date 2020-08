ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A private vehicle transported a 23-year-old Rochester man to Rochester General Hospital after the man had been shot on Upper Falls Boulevard on Saturday evening.

Rochester Police officers said the shooting took place at around 10 p.m.

According to RPD, the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening and no arrests have been made in connection to this crime.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information they are asked to call 911.