ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hit and killed by a snow plow truck Friday in Macedon.

The Macedon Police Department reported the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Main Street. The victim has been identified as 51-year old Daniel Wing of Rochester. Police say he was hit while walking across the street.

The driver of the plow truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to police.