Rochester man hospitalized after stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers were responded to reports of a stabbing that took place Saturday morning on the 600 block of S. Plymouth Avenue in Rochester.

Officers arrived to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. They located a 62-year-old man with a stab wound to his lower body.

Police say the victim is from Rochester and he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries but they’re not considered life-threatening at this time.

RPD said there have been no arrests and the investigation is still active.