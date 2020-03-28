Rochester man hospitalized after stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers were responded to reports of a stabbing that took place Saturday morning on the 600 block of S. Plymouth Avenue in Rochester.
Officers arrived to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. They located a 62-year-old man with a stab wound to his lower body.
Police say the victim is from Rochester and he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries but they’re not considered life-threatening at this time.
RPD said there have been no arrests and the investigation is still active.