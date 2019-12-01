Rochester man hospitalized after stabbing at park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to Rochester General Hospital on Saturday at around 11:30 p.m.

Officers said the victim, a 59-year-old man from Rochester, was attacked in Jones Square Park by multiple suspects.

According to officers, the victim drove himself to RGH where it was learned he sustained at least one stab wound to his upper body.

Medical personnel deemed his injuries non-life-threatening.

Officers said the victim did not know the suspects.





