ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man was hospitalized Sunday morning after having suffered a laceration to his lower body.

Rochester Police officers responded to the 100 block of Sherwood Avenue but located the 22-year-old victim on Post Avenue in Rochester.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the circumstances on the incident and how the victim was cut.