Rochester man finds Vietnam-era military bomb

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man came across a surprise today while he was cleaning out a garage. He had found a Vietnam-era military ballistic projectile.

Once he realized what it was, he called the Rochester Police Department who responded to the call.

Bomb squad personnel examined the item and then contacted the Department of Defense to turn it over.

Northland Avenue and Schum Lane were temporarily closed to transport the device safely.

All roads are back open and the device is secure.