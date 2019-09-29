Rochester man dies from injuries after shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Rochester was fatally shot on Sunday in Rochester on Orchard Street at around 2 a.m.

When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene, they discovered the victim unresponsive who had been shot at least one time.

Officers identified the victim as 31-year-old Duane Quamina.

AMR was called to the scene and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Quamina was pronounced dead a short time afterwards.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene is investigating this homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300 or the Rochester Police Department.