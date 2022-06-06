Frank Campbell, 41, was convicted by a Monroe County Jury of several counts of sexual abuse involving a child on Monday.
The counts are:
- Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree
- Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree
- Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree
- Three counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child for ongoing sexual abuse
The incidents occurred between October 6, 2017 and November 20, 2020, according to authorities.
Campbell will be sentenced on July 6 in front of State Supreme Court Justice Renzi.
“Frank Campbell is a predator who will now be held accountable for his horrific ongoing sexual abuse,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley stated in a press release. “Sexually abusing a child, is beyond reprehensible, I am glad we were able bring him to justice.”